2nd Test: Azhar Ali Smashes Unbeaten Double Ton as Pakistan Declare on 443/9

Azhar Ali reached 200 shortly after lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia.

Azhar Ali reached 200 shortly after lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia. © AFP

Melbourne:

Azhar Ali smashed an unbeaten 205 as Pakistan declared at 443 for nine in their first innings, shortly after lunch on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Azhar finished only three runs short of Viv Richards' 32-year-old record for the highest score by a visiting batsman in a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq called a halt when Wahab Riaz was caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood for one.