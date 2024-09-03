The record of the most balls faced without scoring a single run in Tests is held by former New Zealand pacer Geoff Allott, who did not score a run despite facing 77 balls. That innings, against South Africa in Auckland in 2006, also holds the record of the least runs scored per minute in Test history, with Allott having batted 101 minutes. However, both of these records would seem paltry to what father-son duo Ian and Thomas Bestwick put up in a valiant display of old school first-class cricket - the art of defensive batting.

Father Ian and son Thomas, playing for Darley Abbey Cricket Club's 4th XI in the Division Nine Derbyshire Cricket League, made just four runs despite facing a combined 208 balls, in a gritty attempt to save a match against Mickleover 3rd XI.

Opening the batting, 48-year-old Ian faced 137 balls but did not score a run. Thomas, on the other hand, faced 71 deliveries, scoring just four runs. In fact, the team ended on a total of 21 runs in their 45 overs, with extras being the top run-getter (9).

In stark contrast to the brand of cricket brought into fashion by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes at the international level, the Bestwicks decided to follow the old-fashioned route.

After clinching a draw in the game, Ian Bestwick admitted that his name had become quite popular across social media.

"It's gone round the world," he told BBC Radio Derby after the match. "It has been mentioned in Australia, Pakistan, Qatar. I have had friend requests from around the globe," he added.

Ian mentioned that it grew into a fun challenge to not score a run towards the end of the innings.

"Our dressing room was bouncing. [The players] were all grinning, and thought it was brilliant. The atmosphere in our dressing room was second to none. It was brilliant. Towards the end, it became a thing where I was determined not to score," he said.

Much like English football, England's cricket structure also goes down to several lower divisions, with varying brands of cricket.