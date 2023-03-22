The countdown for the 2023 ODI World Cup has begun, with India set to host the quadrennial tournament, hoping to end their trophy drought. However, there remain a number of other teams that are more than capable of lifting the title, one of them is the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team. In fact, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels it could be an India vs Pakistan final in the showpiece event. If that happens, Akhtar wants Pakistan to go the distance and avenge the 2011 result.

Notably, the Indian cricket team had beaten Sri Lanka in the final but had gotten the better of the Pakistan team in the semi-final. This time, Akhtar wants Babar to lift the trophy after winning the summit clash, either in Mumbai or in Ahmedabad.

"I want an India vs Pakistan final, whether they are playing in Mumbai or Ahmedabad," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

"2011 ka badla lena hai is baar (Want to avenge the loss of 2011 semifinal)," he added.

Akhtar was also asked about the Asia Cup controversy that has seen the two boards - PCB and BCCI - at loggerheads with each other. While the BCCI is unwilling to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, PCB is determined to host the entire tournament at home.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Akhtar feels the topic doesn't deserve as much attention as only the governments of the two countries can decide what will happen.

"These are trash talks. Neither BCCI or PCB can do anything in this matter. BCCI can't do anything without asking the Indian government. Our board also can't do anything without consulting our government," he said.

"Everyone gives their opinion when it comes to the India-Pakistan tie. I have a request to all the former players from both sides; please stay away from making unnecessary comments.

"If Narendra Modi-led government will give the green light, who is BCCI to decide that they will travel to Pakistan," he further said.