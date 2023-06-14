The Tamil Nadu Premier League saw history being made during the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans. It was none other than the captain of the Spartans side, Abhishek Tanwar, who conceded 18 runs as he completed the last legal ball of the 20th over of the innings. Tanwar, to be precise, was the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 season but struggled to find his rhythm in the match against Super Gillies. As a result of the 18-run last ball, the opponent team put a gigantic total of 217/5 on the board, scoring 26 runs from the last over.

Here's the sequence of events that resulted into an 18-run ball:

- With the scoreboard reading 19.5 overs, Tanwar delivered a no-ball on which the batter was bowled.

- The next ball was followed up by another no-ball which was smashed for a six, taking the total to 8 runs.

- The next ball was also a no-ball, with the batters taking 2 runs, bringing the total of 11.

- The following ball ended up being a wide delivery, taking the total up to 12 runs.

- The last delivery, this time a legal one, was also smashed for a six, taking the overall total to 18 runs.

The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023

"I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role," Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match, admitting that he should be blamed for that ultra-expensive over.

In reply, the Spartans could only score 165/9, hence losing the match by a hefty margin of 52 runs.