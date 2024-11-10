South Africa's Lizelle Lee created history on Sunday as she recorded the highest individual score since the women's Big Bash League was launched in 2015. Lee hammered 12 sixes in a record unbeaten 150 for the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday during the WBBL match against the Perth Scorchers. The 32-year-old opener also slammed 12 fours in her 75-ball blitz as the Hurricanes posted a whopping total of 203/3 in 20 overs. Later, they bundled out the Scorchers for 131 and won the match by 72 runs.

Lizelle Lee smashed 150* runs from just 75 balls including 12 fours & 12 sixes, highest individual score in WBBL history pic.twitter.com/NaZwdMGiF4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2024

Lee's blockbuster knock also surpassed the previous best of 136 hit by Brisbane Heat's Grace Harris last year, with Lee's 12 sixes also a new benchmark for the T20 competition.

Lee's exploits were a big turnaround after she had scored just 71 in her five previous WBBL innings this season.

"I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me and when I was doubting myself and crying, and couldn't stop, they were there," she told Australia's Channel Seven.

Talking about the match, the Scorchers won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite losing two early wickets, the Hurricanes bounced back in style as Lee played a blistering 150-run-knock.

Apart from her, skipper Elyse Villani scored 14 runs while Heather Graham scored 23* off 17 balls. For Scorchers, Chloe Ainsworth scalped two wickets while Lilly Mills took one wicket.

Later, the Scorchers could not even inch closer towards the target as the Hurricanes broke the backbone of their batting lineup and bowled them out for 131.

Only Chloe Ainsworth played a decent knock of 41 runs off 27 balls. Apart from her, Beth Mooney scored 30 off 21 balls.

For the Hurricanes, Heather Graham took three wickets while Molly Strano and Lauren Smith took two wickets each.

(With AFP Inputs)