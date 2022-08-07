Sakshi Malik had bagged a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Friday in the women's freestyle 62kg category after defeating Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the summit clash. It is important to note that Sakshi had become the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch a gold at the Olympics in 2016 Rio Olympics. Sakshi was at her best in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, and she staged a stunning comeback in the summit clash, being on the backfoot for most of the match.

After the win, Sakshi's reaction went viral as she was seen getting emotional as soon as India's national anthem was played. Sakshi, on the podium had tears in her eyes, and now the video is being widely circulated on social media.

Gold Medalist Sakshi Malik got emotional during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/dvSJr3qxs7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2022

For Sakshi Malik on the other hand, this is a first gold medal at CWG. She won a silver in the 58kg category in 2014 and a bronze in the 62kg category in 2018.

Bajrang Punia had given India its first gold medal in the sport of wrestling at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, as he beat Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling final.

A few minutes later, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik outwitted Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the women's 62kg category to add a second gold from the sport for India.

The joy on the mat didn't end there as Deepak Punia added the third gold of the night by beating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in the men's 86kg category.

On Saturday, grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen also won gold for India.