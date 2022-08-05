India's para powerlifter Sudhir scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight final. After lifting 208 kg in his first attempt, Sudhir went on to take the lead with a 212 kg in his second attempt. Despite failing to attempt 217 kg in his third and final attempt, Sudhir managed to win the gold medal, and also scripted a Games record with his total points of 134.5. This was India's seventh gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. People from all walks of life took to Twitter and praised the Sudhir on winning the gold medal.

Here's how the world reacted:

"A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Sudhir for creating history by winning India's first ever Gold medal in Para-Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games," former India batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

"Bahot badhiya Sudhir bhai! Congratulations for the Gold medal and new Games Record," Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

"Sudhir opens India's medal tally at #CWG2022. Congratulations on your gold medal at your first CWG. Yet another athlete from Haryana makes a mark on the world stage. With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of," Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Sudhir, who had won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games, has an impairment due to the effects of polio.