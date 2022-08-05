Chris Hemsworth, who plays the character of 'Thor' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, came up with the ultimate praise for iconic Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, won gold in the women's 49kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Responding to a tweet saying "it's time for Thor to give up his hammer" with regards to Mirabai, the Hollywood megastar came up with a "worthy" response. "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth tweeted.

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

The line borrows from his character in the MCU. In the movies, Thor's hammer, the Mjolnir, can only be picked up by those deemed "worthy".

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 201kg to win gold at CWG 2022.

Promoted

In Birmingham, Mirabai was miles ahead of the competition as she picked up 88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk.

This was her second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, having already won gold in 2018 in Gold Coast.