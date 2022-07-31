India's Bindyarani Devi won India's fourth medal on Day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she returned with a silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting. It was looking like she will win a bronze when she failed in her second clean and jerk attempt of 114kg. But the weightlifter did not lose heart as she attempted a 116 kg lift, going into the second position, and finishing with just 1 kg less than gold medallist Adijat Olarinoye from Nigeria.

Speaking to NDTV after the win, Devi said: "I feel very happy, it is a very big event and I was able to return with a medal. Mirabai Chanu has always helped me, she has always been an inspiration for me. When she returned with a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics, I also thought that I also want to win a medal. My hostel and my home is not that far away from the training centre."

"During COVID-19 lockdown, my gym and all stopped, and there were a little hard times. In August, there are national games. Asian Games are next year, I will prepare to the best of my ability," she added.

The 23-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg. She lifted 86 kg in the snatch round and registered a Commonwealth Games record lift of 116 kg in the clean and jerk round.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203kg (92kg 111kg) to win the gold medal.

Local favourite Fraer Morrow finished third with a total lift of 198kg (86kg 109kg).

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

