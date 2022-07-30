As Mirabai Chanu defended her title by winning her second Commonwealth Games gold medal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the ace weightlifter. Mirabai won gold in the women's 49kg category in Birmingham, lifting a total of 201 kg (88kg + 113kg). "The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again!" PM Modi tweeted. "Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games," the Prime Minister added.

Mirabai Chanu set a Commonwealth record in the snatch round, with her effort of 88kg.

Due to her excellent performance in the snatch round, which saw her set the new Commonwealth record, Mirabai needed to just complete her first attempt in the clean and jerk round and she did it with aplomb, lifting 105kg.

Assured of gold, she went on to lift 113kg in her second attempt. She tried 119kg in her third, but could not complete the lift, but it mattered little as she secured her second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, after having won the yellow metal in 2018.

She had also won silver in the 2014 Games.

Her triumph on Saturday meant she kept up her string of big wins, having also won silver last year at the Tokyo Olympics.