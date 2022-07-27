Lovlina Borgohain confirmed on Wednesday that her coach Sandhya Gurung has got the accreditation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham. The development comes a day after the boxer's viral social media post regarding the issue. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had on Monday claimed that she has faced "mental harassment" due to the constant removal of her coaches, who helped her win an Olympic medal, from her training process and were later allowed entry after several requests. She added that her coach Sandhya Gurung had not been allowed entry into the Commonwealth Games Village.

While NDTV had confirmed through its sources about Gurung getting her accreditation on Tuesday, Lovlina also informed about the same late night. She took to Twitter to thank India's sports minister Anurag Thakur and the other governing bodies that were involved in facilitating the coach's accreditation.

"truly thank @ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and rapid action to Include my Coach Sandhya Gurung's name in CWG acred. also grateful for SAl for constant support for my training since my youth. Thank you once again to all who have truly helped me," said Lovlina.

The Indian boxing squad had reached the Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland but Lovlina's personal coach Gurung failed to enter the Village as she did not have the accreditation.

After this Lovlina took to Twitter which saw the Sports Ministry swinging into action and asking the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for Gurung's accreditation so that she could enter the Games Village and be with Lovlina.