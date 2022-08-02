"Ladies Have Bowled India Over": Twitter Hails Historic Lawn Bowls Gold In CWG 2022
Wishes started pouring in for the Indian quartret of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey after its Commonwealth Games gold medal win.
The Indian women's fours team of lawn bowls made history on Tuesday by bagging a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, being played in Birmingham. It came as an unprecedented feat as this was the first time India secured a medal in the lawn bowls event. Team India that comprised of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the summit clash. Earlier, they had defeated New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final match.
Talking about the women's fours final, India had a decent start to the match. They gained the first point after one end of throws but South Africa took the lead soon after and made it 2-1. India then equalised and put up a dominating show to not only lead in the match but also extend the advantage to 8-2 in their favour after seven ends of throws.
After this, South Africa bounced back and levelled the scores at 8-8 after 10 ends of throws. They even went on to take a two-point lead after the following end. The Indian players didn't lose heart and first equalised by 12 ends of throws. They then gained the lead by being 12-10 ahead after 13 ends of throws. In the rest two ends too, they were India who dominated and gained another 5 points to finish the match 17-10 in their favour.
Have a look at how Twitter reacted to the historic feat:
These Lawn Bowls ladies have bowled India over! Historic Gold Congratulations and well done #LawnBowls #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/99UPs6PbSv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 2, 2022
It's a historic first ever #LawnBowls Gold medal for Team India at the 2022 #CommonwealthGames— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 2, 2022
Well done, ladies! pic.twitter.com/xAxybIBmH5
— Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) August 2, 2022
1st Ever in #LawnBowls at #CWG2022
Women's Fours team win it's 1st CWG medal, the #GoldMedalby defeating South Africa!!
Congratulations to our team for taking the sport to a new level...#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/BZqSPaVGvp
And the girls have done ittt!! Super game #TeamIndia So so proud today!! #CWG2022 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #LawnBowls https://t.co/igg6CJVuNe— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 2, 2022
Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for bagging the historic Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth games. Many more glorious moments to come for this team. pic.twitter.com/zAkDfmYP8Z— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022
Lawn Bowls, remember the game!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 2, 2022
Kudos to Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh #Birmingham2022 #B2022 #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/hD40y1Io9L
Dear world,— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022
Meet #TeamIndia's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallists in Lawn Bowls
Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, and Pinki Singh #EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TckVWCfUkO
A Historic Gold for India in #CommonwealthGames Lawn Bowls!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022
Absolutely ecstatic that our Women's Fours Team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever #LawnBowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final ! pic.twitter.com/8Pbio6W0qB