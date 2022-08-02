The Indian women's fours team of lawn bowls made history on Tuesday by bagging a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, being played in Birmingham. It came as an unprecedented feat as this was the first time India secured a medal in the lawn bowls event. Team India that comprised of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the summit clash. Earlier, they had defeated New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final match.

Talking about the women's fours final, India had a decent start to the match. They gained the first point after one end of throws but South Africa took the lead soon after and made it 2-1. India then equalised and put up a dominating show to not only lead in the match but also extend the advantage to 8-2 in their favour after seven ends of throws.

After this, South Africa bounced back and levelled the scores at 8-8 after 10 ends of throws. They even went on to take a two-point lead after the following end. The Indian players didn't lose heart and first equalised by 12 ends of throws. They then gained the lead by being 12-10 ahead after 13 ends of throws. In the rest two ends too, they were India who dominated and gained another 5 points to finish the match 17-10 in their favour.

Wishes started pouring in for the Indian quartret of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey after its CWG gold medal win.

Have a look at how Twitter reacted to the historic feat:

These Lawn Bowls ladies have bowled India over! Historic Gold Congratulations and well done #LawnBowls #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/99UPs6PbSv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 2, 2022

It's a historic first ever #LawnBowls Gold medal for Team India at the 2022 #CommonwealthGames



Well done, ladies! pic.twitter.com/xAxybIBmH5 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 2, 2022



1st Ever in #LawnBowls at #CWG2022

Women's Fours team win it's 1st CWG medal, the #GoldMedalby defeating South Africa!!

Congratulations to our team for taking the sport to a new level...#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/BZqSPaVGvp — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) August 2, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for bagging the historic Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth games. Many more glorious moments to come for this team. pic.twitter.com/zAkDfmYP8Z — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Lawn Bowls, remember the game!



Kudos to Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh #Birmingham2022 #B2022 #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/hD40y1Io9L — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 2, 2022

Dear world,



Meet #TeamIndia's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallists in Lawn Bowls



Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, and Pinki Singh #EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TckVWCfUkO — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022

A Historic Gold for India in #CommonwealthGames Lawn Bowls!



Absolutely ecstatic that our Women's Fours Team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever #LawnBowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final ! pic.twitter.com/8Pbio6W0qB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022