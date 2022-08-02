The Indian men's table tennis team on Tuesday beat Singapore 3-1 to defend their crown at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won their match to give India the lead, before Clarence Chew defeated the experienced Sharath Kamal to make it 1-1. But then Sathiyan and Harmeet won their singles matches to win gold for India. This was India's fifth gold at the ongoing Games.

Sathiyan was the star of the show as he first shepherded Harmeet to give India the perfect start in doubles and then produced great combative table tennis to win the pressure match to give India the 2-1 lead after the veteran Sharath Kamal had been beaten.

Harmeet too was cool as a cucumber as he beat Sharath Kamal's vanquisher Chew in straight games to give India the yellow metal.

Promoted

Indi ahad earlier beaten Nigeria in the semifinals, which was a repeat of the final from CWG 2018 in Gold Coast in Australia.

More to follow...