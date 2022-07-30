The Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales in their second Pool A game at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre. India and Wales last met during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018, where the latter had won 3-2. India, currently ninth in the world rankings, will look to keep up their winnings momentum, having defeated Ghana 5-0 in the opening match on Friday.

When will the India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match be played?

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will be played on Saturday, Jul 30.

Where will the India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match be played?

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

What time will the India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match start?

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match?

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match?

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

