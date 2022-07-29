The India women's hockey team will open their Commonwealth Games campaign with a Group game against minnows Ghana at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre. The Indian team failed to impress at the Hockey World Cup, finishing ninth earlier this year. The Indian team is placed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B. The women's team last won a medal back in 2006 Melbourne Games, where they had won a silver.

When will the India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match be played?

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey will be played on Friday, July 29.

Where will the India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match be played?

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

What time will the India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match start?

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match?

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match?

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games Hockey match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.