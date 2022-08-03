India women and Barbados women face each other in a must-win game on Wednesday in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Both the sides have two points each to their credit after playing two matches apiece in Group A. While a better net run rate sees India sit at the second spot, Barbados take the third position. India need to win or at least tie the match against Barbados for a semi-final entry, while the other has no option but to win the game for an entry into the final 4.

India started their campaign with a heartwrenching three-wicket loss to Australia before they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the following game. On the other hand, Barbados women started with a 15-run win over Pakistan before losing to Australia by nine wickets.

Wednesday gives both India and Barbados a chance to earn a semi-final ticket. Here are the details of the match.

When will India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match be played?

The India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match will be played on Wednesday, August 3.

Where will India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match be played?

The India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match start?

The India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match be telecast?

The India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match will be telecasted LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Promoted

Where will live streaming of India vs Barbados match be available?

The live streaming of India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games Cricket match will be available on SonyLiv app.