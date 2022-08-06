CWG 2022, India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-1 Australia In 2nd Quarter
IND vs AUS hockey semifinal CWG 2022: India face unbeaten Australia for a final berth
India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semifinal Live Updates: The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match is underway. Australia are leading 1-0. India women face a tough Australian challenge at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Friday night. The Savita Punia-led side finished at the second spot in Pool A with nine points from four games. They won three and lost one. Meanwhile, their goal difference was +6. On the other hand, the Australian team is still unbeaten in the tournament. They have won four out of the four games played in the ongoing edition of CWG so far. They had topped Pool B with 12 points and a goal difference of +16.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semifinal, Straight from Birmingham:
- 01:10 (IST)IND vs AUS, 2nd Quarter: Positive intent from NavneetNavneet Kaur has shown some glimpses of brilliance in today's game. What has stood apart is her intent to push harder.IND 0-1 AUS
- 01:07 (IST)India 0-1 Australia after 1st quarterThe first quarter has ended and Australia are leading 1-0. However, both the sides played really well in the time frame.
- 01:05 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Lalremsiami loses the ball!Lalremsiami made a good run at the middle but she lost the ball after she found no partner to pass the ball ahead.IND 0-1 AUS
- 01:04 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Australia clear comfortably!Australia avoid the threat on PC. They have been really good on defence today.IND 0-1 AUS
- 01:02 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: PC for India!India get a PC again! Can they equalize? Welll... Let's see.IND 0-1 AUS
- 01:02 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Superb from Monika!Monika has made a good save to deny Australia from doubling their advantage.IND 0-1 AUS
- 00:58 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Australia score!Rebecca Greiner breaks the deadlock and Australians are 1-0 ahead now. It was a superb pass from the left flank and Greiner got her stick on the line of the ball at the right time to score the opener for Australia.IND 0-1 AUS
- 00:57 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Navneet misses!Navneet Kaur has missed a big opportunity on the left flank. All she needed was to put her stick on the volley but she missed and the scoreline remains the same.IND 0-0 AUS
- 00:55 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: India get a PCIt's the first PC of the game and India get it, courtesy Navneet Kaur.IND 0-0 AUS
- 00:53 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Injury scare!The ball deflected from the stick of an Australian player and hit her teammate Karri Somerville. As a consequence, Somerville walks out of the turf and the play resumes after a short delay.IND 0-0 AUS
- 00:51 (IST)IND vs AUS, 1st Quarter: Australia miss a chance!Australia created a superb chance from the right flank but the opportunity eventually went begging.IND 0-0 AUS
- 00:46 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Match starts!The semi-final two between India and Australia has started.
- 00:40 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: A repeat of 2018 CWGIt is worth noting that India and Australia had faced each other in the semi-final of 2018 Commonwealth Games as well. The Australians had defeated India by a narrow margin of 1-0.
- 00:36 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Winner to face EnglandEngland have defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the shootout to enter the final of the CWG 2022. This means that the winner between India and Australia game will face England in the final.
- 00:29 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Australia eye revengeRevenge will be in Australia's mind when they face India today as the latter had defeated them 1-0 in the quarter-final of Tokyo Olympics last year.
- 00:24 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Head-to-headBoth India and Australia have faced each other a total of 13 times. Australia have won 9 matches, India won two while the rest two ended in draws.
- 00:11 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Check India's starting XI
Aren't you all excited?— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 5, 2022
This is the lineup for our #WomenInBlue, who will take on Australia in the Semi-finals of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at 12:45 AM (IST) tonight.
Watch the action LIVE on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3, and the Sony LIV app. pic.twitter.com/mZQKPfY3Bn
- 00:09 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Australia's journey so farThere has been no stopping for Australia in the ongoing edition. They started with a 8-0 win over Kenya. Then went on to beat South Africa 5-0. Later, they defeated New Zealand 1-0 and then beat Scotland with a 2-0 margin.
- 00:05 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: India's road to semisIndia started their CWG 2022 campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana before beating Wales 3-1. The women then lost 1-3 to England and bounced back when it mattered the most as they defeated Canada 3-2 in a virtual quarter-final contest.
- 00:03 (IST)India vs Australia Hockey semifinal: Unbeaten Australia!Australia played four matches in Pool B and won all of them. They ended with 12 points to get a comfortable entry into the semi-finals.
- 23:48 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello everyone, welcome to the space. India play Australia today in the women's hockey semi-final match at CWG 2022 tonight. Follow live updates and score of the game here.