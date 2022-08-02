The Indian women's fours team created history on Tuesday as they won the country's first ever gold medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India beat South Africa 17-10 in the final of the women's fours to win the historic medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the team, which comprised of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia and Pinki. "Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls," PM Modi tweeted.

"The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls," he added.

In the match, India were under pressure at one stage, but they managed to hold their own. India were leading at 8-2 at one stage, but South Africa staged a comeback to take a 10-8 lead. But the Indian team once again showed great skill to seal the contest. In the last round, India had taken two points to take home the advantage.

This was India's fourth gold medal at the ongoing Games in Birmingham.

With PTI inputs