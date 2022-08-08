Indian women's hockey team created history after winning the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. This was the women's team's first medal at the event after 16 years. The side defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout to win the bronze medal. Apart from this triumph, one thing which won everyone's hearts, was the energetic and lively celebration by the Indian women's team after winning the bronze medal. In a viral video, the team could be seen celebrating in the dressing room and ecstatically dancing on the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon'.

The girls could not hide their happiness and were seen jumping and dancing to the beats of the patriotic song. The video took the internet by storm and garnered praises from all over the country.

All celeberations! So very proud of our 🇮🇳 women team, overcoming all odds and turning the CLOCK in their favourpic.twitter.com/efN7Oht6Ei — Jagbir Singh OLY (@jagbirolympian) August 7, 2022

Coming to the bronze medal match, leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry's equaliser.

In the regulation time, India got the lead through Salima Tete in the 29th minute.

Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish. The Indians were done in by a horrendous timing faux pas in the shoot-out against Australia.

In the shootout on Sunday, India captain and goalkeeper Savita showed her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to give her side its third CWG medal. After Megan Hull put New Zealand ahead, an agile Savita denied Rose Tynan, Katie Doar and Olivia Shanon, while Sonika and Navneet scored for India to register a famous win.

The Indians came out attacking and made plenty of circle penetrations but failed to break the solid New Zealand defence.

