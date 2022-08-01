India won its third gold medal of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday after weightlifter Achinta Sheuli brought the biggest prize in 73kg men's finals. 20-year-old Sheuli broke the Games record by lifting a total of 313kg to win the yellow metal. It is important to remember that the youngster broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. After that, he went on to lift 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.

Speaking to NDTV after the win, Sheuli said: "It was not easy, but somehow I made it easy as I was not able to make a proper lift on my second attempt, there was tough fight after that. Vijay sir was telling me to do better, I tried my best."

"My mother has left tailoring now, earlier she used to do it from morning to night. I also used to do it. I want to dedicate this medal to my brother as he always supports me. There was pressure as Sanket Sargar had won a medal," he added.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg 170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg 165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg 163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games. Earlier in the day, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in the men's 67kg category.

(With PTI inputs)



