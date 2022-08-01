Story ProgressBack to home
CWG: Sunayna Kuruvilla Defeats Sri Lankan Opponent In Plate Quarterfinals
Sunayna Kuruvilla will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight
© Twitter
Aug 1 Indian squash player Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles of the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.
Sunayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight.
Meanwhile, ace squash player Joshana Chinnappa will take on Canada's Hollie Naughton the women's singles quarter-final.
