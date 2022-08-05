Indian paddlers Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra won their respective matches in the women's singles round of 32 to progress into the next round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday. Akula defeated Karen Lyne from Malaysia 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8. Tennison, prevailed 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3 against England's Charlotte Bardsley. The winners of the Round of 32 will feature in the women's singles round of 16 at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 5.

Indian star paddler Manika Batra defeated Canada's Ching Nam Fu 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 with a stunning performance in the women's singles round of 32. She is the defending gold medallist in this category.

India won their men's double match. India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty bagged the opening game 11-6 against Iosif Elia and Christos Savva of Cyprus.

Playing at the NEC Table Tennis Match Court 6, the Indian duo took the second game 11-5 with a dominant performance over the Cyprus pair. The Indian duo continued their control of the game and clinched the third game 11-1 as well as the match 11-6, 11-5, 11-1.

Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra proved to be a class apart for their opponents Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles as the paddlers closed out the match 3-0 without any trouble to advance to the next round of fixtures.

The Indian pair beat Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles 11-1, 11-3, 11-1.

Star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula of India advanced to the round of 16 in the table tennis mixed doubles event.