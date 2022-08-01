Indian judoka Shushila Devi narrowly lost out to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in women's 48kg final, to win the silver medal. She was a favourite for the yellow metal after a great showing in the earlier rounds but a late move by the South African stunned her.

The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep.

Earlier in the day, Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final.

Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022.

(With PTI inputs)