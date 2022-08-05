India will be facing Australia in the semi-final of women's hockey at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Friday. The India women finished at the second spot in Pool A with nine points from four games. They won three and lost one. Meanwhile, their goal difference was +6. Talking about Australia, the team is still unbeaten in the tournament. They won four out of the four games played in the ongoing edition of CWG and advanced to the semi-final as Pool B toppers. Their gold difference was +16.

The winner of the India vs Australia match will next face the winner of the first semi-final that will be taking place between England and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the loser between the India and Australia match will be playing the loser of the first semi-final in the bronze medal match.

When will India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will be played on Friday, August 05 (Saturday IST).

Where will India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.

When will India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match start?

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where will India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match be broadcast?

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of India vs Australia be available?

The live streaming of India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)