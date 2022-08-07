It is a one-two finish on the podium for India in men's triple jump as Eldhose Paul won gold medal with a best jump of 17.03m, while Abdulla Aboobacker jumped 17.02m to take home the silver medal. It could have been a clean sweep for India but Praveen Chitravel finished fourth and missed the podium by a whisker.

Paul moved into the lead with his third jump, the only time that he surpasses the 17m mark in his six attempts.

Aboobacker kept improving steadily throughout the competition and eventually moved into the silver medal position with his 5th attempt.

Chitravel tried his best but he could not get past the 16.92m jump of Brunei's Jah-Nhai Perinchief, who spoilt the Indian party by taking home the bronze medal.

This is India's first gold medal in athletics in CWG 2022 so far.

There has been a marked improvement in India's overall tally in athletics from 2018, with more medals still expected.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

(With PTI inputs)