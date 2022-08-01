India's weightlifter achinta Sheuli gave India its 3rd gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 by acing the men's 73kg category on Sunday. The 20-year-old lifted a total of 313kg to win gold, and also set a Commonwealth Games record in the process. Sheuli first smashed the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. He then lifted 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.

(With PTI inputs)