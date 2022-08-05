CWG 2022 Day 8 Live Updates: After an action-packed Day 7 which saw India collect two medals (1 gold and 1 silver), the main focus will be on the Indian women's hockey team as they take on Australia in the semifinals on Day 8. On Thursday, Sudhir won a historic gold medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting, while Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in the long jump. India's wrestling contingent will also start its campaign on Day 8, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, among others. Star sprinter Hima Das will also feature in the Women's 200m semifinal.

August 05 2022 13:05 (IST) Athletics: Hima Das eyes a place in the final Late in the day, Hima Das will be racing in the women's 200m semi-finals

August 05 2022 13:01 (IST) Hockey: Can India upset Australia? The Indian women's hockey team today takes on favourites Australia in the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games. This will by far be the team's biggest challenge

August 05 2022 12:44 (IST) Badminton: PV Sindhu eyes a birth in the quarters PV Sindhu will be action as she faces Uganda's Husina Kobugabe in the women's singles Round of 16 clash

August 05 2022 12:04 (IST) CWG Live: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The focus will be on the women's hockey as they face Australia in the semifinals. India wrestlers will also be action later today, with the likes of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, among others begin their respective campaigns.