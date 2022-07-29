Women's cricket event will start on Friday with India squaring off against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The fourth-ranked India will have its task cut out against the gold medal favourites Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reached the UK last week and they have been preparing well for the event. On the other hand, Australia recently played a tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan. India and Australia are placed in Group A alongside Barbados and Pakistan. Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. In the last meeting between India and Australia, it was Australia that emerged triumphant.

When will India vs Australia match be played?

India vs Australia match will be played on Friday, July 29.

Where will India vs Australia match be played?

India vs Australia match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will India vs Australia match start?

India vs Australia match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia match be broadcast?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of India vs Australia be available?

The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app.