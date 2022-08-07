Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Live Updates: The bronze medal match between India women and New Zealand women is underway in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Savita Punia and co suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals against Australia. The match stirred a huge controversy after the "clock error". However, India will look to put this beside them and aim for a bronze medal.

Here are the Live Updates from Women's Hockey, Bronze Medal match between India and New Zealand

1:44 PM:Salima Tete almost puts India in lead! But the ball just misses the goalpost by a whisker!

1:43 PM:Sangeeta Kumari was at the top of her game, she set the move really nicely, but it takes a deflection from New Zealand defender's stick! And scoreline remains 0-0

1:41 PM:New Zealand fail to capitalise!! Scoreline 0-0! India can breathe a sigh of relief!

1:40 PM:New Zealand were inches away from scoring! But Indian defenders were upto the task! Just as we speak, New Zealand have gotten a penalty corner!

1:38 PM:Both teams are fighting it out, not willing to give an inch. Scoreline still remains 0-0

1:32 PM:Match underway!!! The first quarter has begun. Scoreline 0-0 for now

1:30 PM:Action about to begin. Can India win the bronze medal?

Promoted

1:25 PM:Both teams are out in the middle. Time for national anthems!!

1:21 PM:The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Team India will look to put the semi-final loss against Australia behind them and aim for glory against New Zealand in the bronze medal match.