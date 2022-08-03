The Indian contingent added two more gold medals on Day 5 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. The women's four team first won a historic gold in the lawn bowls event, and this was India's first-ever medal in the sport. Sometime later, the men's table tennis team also returned with a gold medal. The mixed badminton team won a silver medal after losing the final against Singapore.

India's total medals have now risen to 9 but the contingent is still placed at the sixth spot in the medal tally.

Here is the full updated medal standings

Australia: 42 gold, 32 silver, 32 bronze, total 106 medals

England: 31 gold, 34 silver, 21 bronze, total 86 medals

New Zealand: 13 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze, total 26 medals

Canada: 11 gold, 16 silver, 19 bronze, total 46 medals

South Africa: 6 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze, total 16 medals

India: 5 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze, total 13 medals

Scotland: 3 gold, 8 silver, 15 bronze, total 26 medals

Wales: 3 gold, 2 silver, 8 bronze, total 13 medals

Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals

Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Northern Ireland: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals

Kenya: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals

Mauritius: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Jamaica: 1 silver, total medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Namibia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, total 1 medal