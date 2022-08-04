Commonwealth Games 2022: Updated Medals Tally; With 18 Medals, India At 7th
CWG 2022: India are currently at the seventh place in the medals tally with a total of 18, including 5 gold
Day 6 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games was another fruitful outing for the Indian contingent as they managed to silver and bronze medals to their kitty. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar ended up winning the bronze medal while judoka Tulika Maan clinched the silver medal. Squash star Saurav Ghoshal also took home the bronze medal after defeating England's James Willstrop.
Weightlifters Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.
Here is the full updated medal standings
Australia: 46 gold, 38 silver, 39 bronze, total 123 medals
England: 38 gold, 37 silver, 28 bronze, total 103 medals
Canada: 16 gold, 20 silver, 21 bronze, total 57 medals
New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze, total 36 medals
Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze, total 32 medals
South Africa: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals
India: 5 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze, total 18 medals
Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze, total 17 medals
Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals
Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals
Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Jamaica: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Fiji: 2 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals
Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals
Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia: 2 bronze, total 2 medals
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal