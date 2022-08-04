Day 6 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games was another fruitful outing for the Indian contingent as they managed to silver and bronze medals to their kitty. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar ended up winning the bronze medal while judoka Tulika Maan clinched the silver medal. Squash star Saurav Ghoshal also took home the bronze medal after defeating England's James Willstrop.

Weightlifters Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

Here is the full updated medal standings

Australia: 46 gold, 38 silver, 39 bronze, total 123 medals

England: 38 gold, 37 silver, 28 bronze, total 103 medals

Canada: 16 gold, 20 silver, 21 bronze, total 57 medals

New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze, total 36 medals

Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze, total 32 medals

South Africa: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals

India: 5 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze, total 18 medals

Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze, total 17 medals

Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals

Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals

Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Jamaica: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals

Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia: 2 bronze, total 2 medals

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal