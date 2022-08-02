Commonwealth Games 2022: Updated Medals Tally, India At Sixth
India are currently at the sixth spot in the medals tally with 9 medals, including three gold
The Indian contingent are displaying a good show at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and they have won 9 medals so far, including three gold. The first gold for India came through Mirabai Chanu on Saturday, and the rest of the two were also won by weightlifters -- Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli. Apart from three gold, the contingent has won three silver and three bronze as well. Judoka Shushila Devi also won a silver medal in the women's 48kg category on Monday.
The Indian contingent are currently at the sixth spot in the medal tally for the ongoing Games with nine medals.
Here is the full updated medal standings
Australia: 31 gold, 20 silver, 20 bronze, total 71 medals
England: 21 gold, 22 silver, 11 bronze, total 54 medals
New Zealand: 13 gold,7 silver, 4 bronze, total 24 medals
Canada: 6 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 33 medals
South Africa: 5 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 12 medals
India: 3 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 9 medals
Scotland: 2 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals
Malaysia: 2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 6 medals
Nigeria: 2 gold, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Wales: 1 gold, 2 silver, 7 bronze, total 10 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals
Cyprus: 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Uganda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Northern Ireland: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals
Fiji: 2 silver, total 2 medals
Kenya: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Mauritius: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Samoa: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Promoted
Namibia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, total 1 medal