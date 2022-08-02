The Indian contingent are displaying a good show at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and they have won 9 medals so far, including three gold. The first gold for India came through Mirabai Chanu on Saturday, and the rest of the two were also won by weightlifters -- Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli. Apart from three gold, the contingent has won three silver and three bronze as well. Judoka Shushila Devi also won a silver medal in the women's 48kg category on Monday.

The Indian contingent are currently at the sixth spot in the medal tally for the ongoing Games with nine medals.

Here is the full updated medal standings

Australia: 31 gold, 20 silver, 20 bronze, total 71 medals

England: 21 gold, 22 silver, 11 bronze, total 54 medals

New Zealand: 13 gold,7 silver, 4 bronze, total 24 medals

Canada: 6 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 33 medals

South Africa: 5 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 12 medals

India: 3 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 9 medals

Scotland: 2 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals

Malaysia: 2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 6 medals

Nigeria: 2 gold, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Wales: 1 gold, 2 silver, 7 bronze, total 10 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals

Cyprus: 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Uganda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Northern Ireland: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, total 2 medals

Kenya: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Mauritius: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Samoa: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Promoted

Namibia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, total 1 medal



