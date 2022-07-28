Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham's Alexander Stadium Ready For Extravaganza
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin officially with the opening ceremony on July 28, 2022, which will be attended by Prince Charles as its chief guest.
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin officially with the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 28, 2022, which will be attended by Prince Charles as its chief guest. The Queen's Baton reached the Games village in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 27. The entire opening ceremony, which is expected to last about two and half hours, has been created by British screenwriter Steven Knight, who had produced the famous crime drama 'Peaky Blinders'. Talking about the CWG, athletes from over 72 nations and territories have entered the multi-discipline event. Meanwhile, India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony from the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham
- 23:19 (IST)CWG OPENING CEREMONY LIVE: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the CWG 2022 Opening ceremony from the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
