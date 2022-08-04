The sixth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw Tejaswin Shankar winning a bronze in men's high jump finals while Indian women's hockey team progressed to the semi-finals after the side defeated Canada in their final Pool A game. On the other hand, the men's hockey team also defeated Canada 8-0 in Men's Pool B. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas also assured India of at least a bronze medal. The Indian women's cricket team have also entered the semi-finals after getting the better of Barbados in their final Group A match.

On the seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, stars like Bhavina Patel, Amit Panghal and Dipika Pallikal would be in action, and the Indian contingent would hope for their good show to continue.

Here is the full Day 7 India Schedule for the ongoing Commonwealth Games

Table Tennis (2 PM)-- mixed doubles round of 64 (Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison), mixed doubles round of 32 (Sathiyan Gnasekaran/Manika Batra), mixed doubles round of 32 (Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula), women's singles round of 32 (Sreeja Akula vs TBD, Manika Batra vs TBD), mixed doubles round of 32 (Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnasekaran)

Athletics (2:30 PM) -- Women's hammer throw qualifying round Group A (Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala), women's 200m round 1 heat 2 (Hima Das, 3:03 PM), men's long jump finals (Murali Sreeshankar, 12:12 AM)

Para Table Tennis (3:45 PM) -- women's singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel), women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi, 3:45 PM), women's singles group 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalben Manubai Patel, 4:20 PM), women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 (Raj Aravindan Algar, 5:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls (4 PM)-- men's singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (4:30 PM) -- Individual qualification Sub Division 1 (Bavleen Kaur)

Boxing (4:45 PM) -- over 48-51kg quarterfinals (Amit Panghal), over 67-70kg quarterfinals (Jasmine Lamboria, 6:15 PM), over 92kg quarterfinals (Sagar Ahlawat, 8 PM), over 633.5-67kg quarterfinals (Rohit Tokas, 12:30 AM)

Squash (5:30 PM) -- women's doubles round of 32 (Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla), men's doubles round of 32 (Senthikumar Velavan, 6 PM), mixed doubles round of 16 (Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal, 7 PM), mixed doubles round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal, 11 PM), women's doubles round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Palikkal, 12:30 AM)

Hockey (6:30 PM)-- Men's Pool B (India vs Wales)