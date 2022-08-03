Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: India In Action In Lawn Bowls Events
CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will aim for a top-two finish in their group
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: India have started Day 6 with the lawn bowls events in men's singles and women's pairs. They had a superb fifth day in the ongoing event as the country clinched a historic lawn bowls gold in the women's fours event. What followed was a gold from the men's table tennis team. Meanwhile, the mixed badminton team and weighlifter Vikas Thakur (96kg) bagged a silver each. Coming on the back of a memorable day, Wednesday promises to be another exciting outing for India as the men and women's hockey teams will in action besides the likes of boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain hogging the limelight on the sixth day of the showpiece event. Notably, the weightlifting finals will also be taking place today while the Indian women's cricket team will be in action late night. And if the entertainment is due even after that, it is athletics that will take the stage simultaneously to end the day on a high for the fans.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
- 13:22 (IST)Lawn Bowls: India's women's pair trailsNiue have played well so far to lead 2-1 against India in the ongoing women's pairs event after three ends of throws.
- 13:20 (IST)Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain extends leadIn the men's singles round 2 game, Mridul Borgohain leads 5-0 vs Chris Locke of Folkland Islands after three ends of throws.
- 13:15 (IST)Lawn Bowls: It's 1-1 in women's pairsThe women's pairs team of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia is currently level on scores with Niue's pair of Hina Rereiti and Olivia Eunice Buckingham.
- 13:13 (IST)Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain leads in men's singlesIn the men's singles match, Mridul Borgohain leads Chris Locke of Falkland Islands 4-0 after two ends of throws.
- 13:11 (IST)India kick off Day 6India start Day 6 with lawn bowls events. Mridul Borgohain is playing against Chris Locke of Folkland Islands in the men's singles - section D - round 2, while India are facing Niue in the women's pairs - section B - round 2 match.
- 12:46 (IST)Have a look at India's medal winners on Day 5
Day at #B2022 brought more medals for #TeamIndia— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 3, 2022
Congratulations to the Women's Lawn Bowl team on creating history.#PlayBold #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4ssGzOAjZQ
- 12:34 (IST)India's Day 5 performance highlightsIn case you want to have a look at India's overall performance on Day 5 (Tuesday) of the ongoing CWG, CLICK HERE to go to the day's highlights.
- 12:32 (IST)Relive India's historic lawn bowl winThe quartret of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia helped India achieve the glory at CWG 2022. Watch how they reacted after the win in final match of women's fours:
History Created— Prajin (@wcriccrazeprajn) August 2, 2022
The winning moment from Finals of Womens 4's Lawn Bowls- India wins the Gold .#CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/oECXz5L67g
- 12:29 (IST)The lawn bowls history for India!On Tuesday, India clinched their first ever lawn bowls medal in CWG history, that too a gold. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in a thrilling final match. Read a detailed report HERE.
- 12:25 (IST)India's Day 5 scheduleIn case you want to have a quick look at India's schedule on Day 6 before the actual action kicks off, GO HERE.
- 12:21 (IST)Where does India stand in medal tally?India continues to hold the sixth spot with 13 medals to its credit. Australia tops the table with 106 medals, including 42 gold. England follows it with 86 medals and New Zealand are at the third spot with 26 overall.
- 12:16 (IST)How many medals do India have?With four medals coming on Tuesday, India now have 13 medals to their credit. They have five gold as many silver and three bronze medals so far.
- 12:13 (IST)How was Day 5 for India?India bagged a total of four medals on Day 5 of CWG 2022. First, the Indian lawn bowls team created history with a gold in the women's fours category. The, the men's table tennis team defended its title with a win over Singapore. And to end the day on a high for India, the mixed badminton team and weighlifter Vikas Thakur (96kg) bagged a silver each.
- 11:58 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. After a superb fifth day from India's perspective, the Commonwealth Games moves to its next day of action. You will get all the live updates and scores related to different disciplines here. Stay connected!