Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: India have started Day 6 with the lawn bowls events in men's singles and women's pairs. They had a superb fifth day in the ongoing event as the country clinched a historic lawn bowls gold in the women's fours event. What followed was a gold from the men's table tennis team. Meanwhile, the mixed badminton team and weighlifter Vikas Thakur (96kg) bagged a silver each. Coming on the back of a memorable day, Wednesday promises to be another exciting outing for India as the men and women's hockey teams will in action besides the likes of boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain hogging the limelight on the sixth day of the showpiece event. Notably, the weightlifting finals will also be taking place today while the Indian women's cricket team will be in action late night. And if the entertainment is due even after that, it is athletics that will take the stage simultaneously to end the day on a high for the fans.

Here are the Live Updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham