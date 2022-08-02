India had a good Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games as India managed to make it to the finals of the women's four lawn bowls event, assuring themselves of at least a silver medal. Pugilist Amit Panghal progressed to the quarterfinals while Sushila Devi Likhmabam added another medal to India's tally, winning silver in judo women's 48kg event. Harjinder Kaur added a bronze as well to the weightlifters' tally. The contingent would now hope for a similar kind of day.

On Tuesday, the women's four team will play in the gold medal match in lawn bowls event while in badminton and table tennis, India will also be contesting in the gold medal match.

Here is the full Day 5 India schedule

Lawn Bowls (1 PM)-- Women's pairs Round 1 (India vs New Zealand), women's triples Round 1 (India vs New Zealand, 1 PM), men's singles Round 1 (Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand, 4:15 PM), women's four gold medal match (India vs South Africa, 4:15 PM), men's fours Round 1 (India vs Fiji, 8:45 PM), women's triples round 2 (India vs England, 8:45 PM)

Weightlifting (2 PM)-- women's 76kg (Punam Yadav), men's 96kg (Vikas Thakur, 6:30 PM), women's 87kg (Usha Bannur NK, 11 PM)

Athletics (2:30 PM)-- Men's long jump qualifying round (Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya), men's high jump qualifying round (Tejaswin Shankar, 12:03 AM), women's discus throw final (Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, 12:52 AM)

Aquatics (3:04 PM) -- men's 200m backstroke heat 2 (Srihari Nataraj), men's 1500m freestyle heat 1 (Advait Page, 4:10 PM), men's 1500m freestyle heat 2 (Kushagra Rawat, 4:28 PM)

Artistic Gymnastics (5:30 PM) -- men's vault final (Satyajit Mondal), men's parallel bars final (Saif Sadik Tamboli, 6:35 PM)

Table Tennis (6 PM)-- Mixed team gold medal match (India vs TBD)

Hockey (6:30 PM)-- Women's Pool A India vs England

Squash (8:30 PM) -- women's plate semi-finals (Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Fazia Zafar), men's singles semi-finals (Saurav Ghoshal, 9:15 PM)

Badminton (10 PM)-- Mixed team finals

Boxing (11:45 PM) -- Over 63.5-67kg Round of 16, Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey of Ghana