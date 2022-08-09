Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony Live:Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony.After 11 days of back-to-back sporting action, the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games finally reaches to its conclusion. While the Games are already over, the closing ceremony on Monday will mark the actual end of the Birmingham event. Artists like UB40 and Dexys Midnight Runners will play at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in the closing ceremony of the event, while a sequence from dance theatre show 'Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby' will also be the centre of attraction on the final day. Talking about the country standings in the Games, Australia topped the chart with 67 gold medals, while England followed it with 57 yellow. Canada stood third with 26 gold medals and India ended at the fourth spot with a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold.

Here are the Live Updates of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony straight from the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle August 09 2022 00:19 (IST) Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen to lead Indian contingent parade Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony Share Link

August 08 2022 23:32 (IST) CWG Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony. The Alexander Stadium is ready to enthrall fans across the globe. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony. The Alexander Stadium is ready to enthrall fans across the globe. Share Link