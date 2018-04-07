 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

When And Where To Watch, 2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs Wales Men's Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 07 April 2018 23:36 IST

After playing out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, India men's hockey team will take on Wales in their second game of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday.

The hockey match will be played at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre. © Hockey India

After playing out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, India men's hockey team will take on Wales in their second game of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. All the excitement came down to the last seven seconds as the Indian hockey team's perennial problem of conceding late goals left them with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Pakistan. With seven seconds left on the clock, Pakistan earned a penalty corner, causing some anxiety in the Indian camp, and the old fears turned out to be true. The Indians ended up conceding the dreaded goal to let slip what should have been a comfortable win. A penalty corner earned in the last seven seconds, thought to be saved when taken, reinstated after an appeal by Pakistan, proved to be India's undoing in what was a lacklustre clash for most part but for P Sreejesh's brilliant saves.

When will the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Pool B Hockey Match be held?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales will be held on April 8, Sunday.

Where will the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Pool B Hockey Match be played?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Hockey Match will be played at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

How do I watch the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Pool B Hockey Match live?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Hockey Match will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2.

What time does the live coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Pool B Hockey Match start?

The live broadcast of the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Hockey Match will start at 02:30 pm Local time, 10:00 am IST.

Where can you follow the 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Pool B Hockey Match online?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games India vs Wales Men's Hockey Match can be streamed online on Sony LIV. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India played out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in opening game
  • India vs Wales will be held on April 8
  • India vs Wales Match will be held at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre
