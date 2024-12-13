D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Highlights: Gukesh Becomes Youngest Ever World Champion
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 14: Gukesh D becomes the first Indian grandmaster to win the crown since Viswanathan Anand in 2012.
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Highlights: At the age of just 18, India's Gukesh Dommaraju scripted history, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, as he defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th and final game. Heading into the game on 6.5 points each, the final match also seemed to head towards a draw. However, a late blunder by Ding Liren handed Gukesh the victory. Gukesh becomes the first Indian World Chess Champion since Viswanathan Anand in 2012. It caps off a stunning year for Gukesh, who has also won the Candidates 2024 tournament and the Chess Olympiad gold. Gukesh also became the first teenager to become World Chess Champion.
Here are the Highlights of World Chess Championship 2024 Match 14 between D Gukesh and Ding Liren -
- 18:47 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Gukesh salvages it at the endFor all the world, it seemed like the match would head to a rapid blitz tie-breaker. It was all set to be a draw. But a blunder by Ding Liren, on his 55th move, where he chose to sacrifice his rook, proves to be disaster at the very end.
- 18:44 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Gukesh emotional
- 18:38 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: GUKESH WORLD CHAMPIONGukesh Dommaraju becomes the YOUNGEST-EVER World Chess Champion! Ding Liren realizes his blunder and resigns. Gukesh, at the age of just 18 years old, also becomes the first Indian to become World Chess Champion since Viswanathan Anand in 2012!
- 17:47 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: A tie-breaker on the cards!A tie-breaker seems more likely from this point as the match is likely to end in a draw. Unless both the players make some massive blunder, a draw will be the result of this 14th game. And if this World Chess Championship moves to the tie-breaker, it will be an advantage for Ding Liren.
- 17:35 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: 37 moves played so far -Nf3 d5g3 c5Bg2 Nc6d4 e6O-O cxd4Nxd4 Nge7c4 Nxd4Qxd4 Nc6Qd1 d4e3 bc5exd4 Bxd4Nc3 O-ONb5 Bb6b3 a6Nc3 Bd4Bb2 e5Qd2 Be6Nd5 b5cxb5 axb5Nf4 exf4Bxc4 Bxb2Qxb2 Rb8Rfd1 Qb6Bf3 fxg3hxg3 b4a4 bxa3(!)Rxa3 g6Qd4 Qb5b4 Qxb4Qxb4 Rxb4Ra8 Rxa8Bxa8 g5Bd5 Bf5Rc1 Qg7Rc7 Bg6Rc4 Rb1+Kg2 Re1
- 16:43 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Pieces are equal -Two Rooks, one Bishop and four pawns that is what both the players have at the moment.Nf3 d5g3 c5Bg2 Nc6d4 e6O-O cxd4Nxd4 Nge7c4 Nxd4Qxd4 Nc6Qd1 d4e3 bc5exd4 Bxd4Nc3 O-ONb5 Bb6b3 a6Nc3 Bd4Bb2 e5Qd2 Be6Nd5 b5cxb5 axb5Nf4 exf4Bxc4 Bxb2Qxb2 Rb8Rfd1 Qb6
- 16:21 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Here is the 18th move -This has turned out to be a really good game. It's a neck-and-neck battle between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. It seems both are not looking for a draw at the moment and the board currently looks quite complicated after the 18th move - Nd5 b5.
- 16:01 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Good move this is!D Gukesh now plays with his pawn. An 16 move it is after Ding Liren played b3.Have a look at all the moves so far -Starting from here -Nf3 d5g3 c5Bg2 Nc6d4 e6O-O cxd4Nxd4 Nge7c4 Nxd4Qxd4 Nc6Qd1 d4e3 bc5exd4 Bxd4Nc3 O-ONb5 Bb6b3 a6
- 15:21 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Ding makes his move!After spending a lot of time thinking, Ding Liren has made his move. He has taken a pawn of D Gukesh that was being a hindrance. Gukesh doesn't take much time to make his next move as he has taken that white pawn of Ding Liren with his Bishop. Here are the moves - exd4 and Bxd4.
- 14:55 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Decent move from Ding!D Gukesh's another Knight was posing a threat for Ding Liren's Queen so the latter has pulled it back to d4. Not a bad move this is from Liren, especially when you don't want to play level by sacrificing your Queen for a Queen. Have a look at the moves so far -Start from here -Nf3 d5g3 c5Bg2 Nc6d4 e6O-O cxd4Nxd4 Nge7c4 Nxd4Qxd4 Nc6Qd1 d4
- 14:50 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Ding makes his next move!c4 is the move Ding Liren goes ahead with after a lot of thinking. And D Gukesh jumps in with his Knight. A Knight exchange takes place. Ding gets his Queen into the act for the last move and Gukesh now forces him to take his Queen back by jumping his another Knight.
- 14:44 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Ding taking his time!Ding Liren has jumped out well with the Knight. He is also trying to clear the route for his Queen to come into the act as soon as possible. It is Ding at the moment who is taking time in making his next move. Till now, Ding has taken 10 extra minutes for his move.
- 14:07 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Results so farHere is a recap of the results of the World Chess Championship 2024 so far (Game 1-13):Game 1: Liren WINGame 2: DrawGame 3: Gukesh WINGame 4: DrawGame 5: DrawGame 6: DrawGame 7: DrawGame 8: DrawGame 9: DrawGame 10: DrawGame 11: Gukesh WINGame 12: Liren WinGame 13: Draw
- 13:50 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: 2 games won eachBoth Gukesh and Liren have won two games each. Liren won the first game, but Gukesh clawed back the deficit by winning the third. Then, Gukesh took the advantage by winning Game 11, but lost it all as Liren won Game 12. All the rest have been draws.
- 13:40 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE: Know more!But want to know where he hails from, how he mastered his craft, and his other records? Here's ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW about Gukesh D, in a report by NDTV.
- 13:38 (IST)D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren LIVE: What a year for Gukesh!What a 2024 this has been for Gukesh. He won the Candidates Tournament, that got him a place in the final. He then helped India script history at the Chess Olympiad, helping the nation win its first-ever gold. Now, will he complete the treble?
- 13:28 (IST)Gukesh vs Liren, World Chess C'ship: The story so far -Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the 13th game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Wednesday. The drawn match left Gukesh, playing white, and Liren on an identical tally of 6.5 points each, still shy of one point in order to win the championship. The two players signed peace after 69 moves. The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game, while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game to draw level. The two Grandmasters then played seven consecutive draws before Gukesh broke the deadlock in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead but Liren drew level in the 12th game by shocking the Indian.
