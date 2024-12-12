Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov congratulated India's D Gukesh, who broke his record to become the youngest world chess champion on Thursday. Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985. Gukesh, 18, defeated defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 by winning the 14th and last classical game of their World Championship tie in Singapore. Taking to social media platform X, Kasparov said Gukesh conquered the summit of world chess.

"My congratulations to @DGukesh on his victory today. He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy!" Kasparov wrote on X.

"Gukesh impressively surmounted every obstacle and opponent in his path, especially considering his age, and nothing more can be asked. My thoughts on the historical world championship lineage with Magnus outside are known, but that is not the story today," he added in another post.

Kasparov also labelled Gukesh's win as a stepping stone to success for Indian chess and sports in general.

"India is a nation with an unlimited pool of human talent, combined with the freedom to explore and develop it. The future is bright not only in chess. The summit has been reached and now the goal must be to raise it even higher for the next ascent. Congratulations again. Upward!" the 61-year-old explained.

By beating Ding, Gukesh became the 18th World Champion in the over century-long history of chess and the youngest after beating Garry Kasparov's record of winning the title at the age of 22 and heralding the arrival of a new king on the chess horizon.

Gukesh is the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, claiming the title in just over a decade after five-time Champion Viswanathan Anand had lost the title to Magnus Carlsen of Norway in Chennai in 2013. Carlsen has abdicated the crown in 2023, paving the way for Ding to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi.

In a winner-takes-all 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship match Ding had steered towards a draw after starting with Reversed Grunfeld variation of Zukertort Opening, the 32-year-old from China made a sensational blunder.

(With IANS Inputs)