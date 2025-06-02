Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed world chess champion D Gukesh's win over world number one Magnus Carlsen as a "pivotal moment" for Indian chess. "We are proud of you @DGukesh! Your taking down of Magnus Carlson at @NorwayChess was phenomenal, truly priceless! This is indeed a pivotal moment for Indian chess. Well done," he said in a post on X. Five-time world champion Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand almost throughout the four-hour-long contest, but a critical mistake in time trouble allowed Gukesh to turn the tables on the Norwegian and secure a remarkable win.

