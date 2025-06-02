Story ProgressBack to home
"D Gukesh's Win Over Magnus Carlsen Pivotal Moment For Indian Chess" Says Assam's Chief Minister
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed world chess champion D Gukesh's win over world number one Magnus Carlsen as a "pivotal moment" for Indian chess.
File Photo Of D Gukesh© x (formerly twitter)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed world chess champion D Gukesh's win over world number one Magnus Carlsen as a "pivotal moment" for Indian chess. "We are proud of you @DGukesh! Your taking down of Magnus Carlson at @NorwayChess was phenomenal, truly priceless! This is indeed a pivotal moment for Indian chess. Well done," he said in a post on X. Five-time world champion Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand almost throughout the four-hour-long contest, but a critical mistake in time trouble allowed Gukesh to turn the tables on the Norwegian and secure a remarkable win.
