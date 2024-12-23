As chess continues to earn India fame all across the world, certain athletes aren't happy with the lack of recognition they get from the state governments. One such athlete is Tania Sachdev who decided to voice her frustration over repeated cold shoulder from the Delhi government. Tania, in a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that she hasn't received any recognition from the Delhi government despite playing chess for India since 2008. She also reminded the political leaders of her achievements in the 2022 Chess Olympiad. She also won a Chess Olympics gold medal in 2024.

"Having played for India since 2008 It's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step."

In the 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state govt. As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma'am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes," Tania posted on X.

Having played for India since 2008 It's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step



In… — Tania Sachdev (@TaniaSachdev) December 23, 2024

In a chat with NDTV in October this year, Sachdev urged Delhi to follow the Tamil Nadu model if it is to produce Grandmasters the way the Southern state has over the last few years.

"There's a reason why we see so many Grandmasters from Tamil Nadu. Why does every girl want to play badminton? Because she's seen a PV Sindhu," said Sachdev, speaking at the NDTV World Summit.

"Unless the state governments recognize the effort of its own players, how are you going to inspire the youth of a profession seriously?" she had said.