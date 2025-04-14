Just 8-year-old Navya Agarwal, a student of class III at VIBGYOR High School, Gurugram, grabbed podium finish at Gurgaon District Chess Championship held at Chalk Tree Global School. In a 4-way tie at top of very tough state selection tournament, Navya eventually got 2nd place with 5 wins out of maximum possible 6.

Mrs Veena Gaur, Principal of her school, VIBGYOR HIGH was delighted to hear about Navya following footsteps of his brother, internationally acclaimed world chess title holder Nimay Agrawal and expressed pride about another student of VIBGYOR scaling heights in sports upholding school ideology of wholistic development.

Chess passionate Navya expressed her gratitude to his regular personal coach Sh. Gobind Singh and Foundation chess Academy coach Mr Sanjay Chabra who are relentlessly working with her and helped achievement in higher category.

Mr Naresh Sharma and Mr. Rajpal Chauhan along with other dignitaries facilitated her with trophy, certificate, and cash prize on behalf of District Chess Association and informed about Navya being selected to represent Gurugram at state championship. The young talented Navya was earlier selected for Nationals in under 2023.