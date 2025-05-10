Top seeded players, including Daksh Jagesia and Yash Kapadi, made winning starts in the All India Chess Masters Mumbai FIDE Masters Classical tournament on Saturday. Jagesia, playing with the black pieces, defeated Mayan Jha 1-0 on the top board. On the second board, Kapadi defeated Sandeep Arth with the white pieces. The other winners were Darsh Shetty, Om Gada, Jahavi Soneji, Abhishek Patil, Sidharth Kumar, Swaminathan Vageesh and Mayuresh Parkar.

Results (top 10 boards): Mayan Jha 0 lost to Daksh Jagesia 1; Yash Kapadi 1 beat 0 Sandeep Arth; Advait Mayekar 0 lost to Kush Agarwal 1; Darsh Shetty 1 beat Rohit Gharat 0; Shlok Bharati 0 lost to Om Gada 1; Jahavi Soneji 1 beat Mahendra Gadoya 0, Dipak Prabhakar 0 lost to Abhishek Patil 1; Sidharth Kumar 1 beat Pranav Swarang 0; Agastya Patwa 0 lost to Swaminathan Vageesh 1; Mayuresh Parkar 1 beat 0 Ravi Aarav.

