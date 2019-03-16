Mary Kom To Skip Asian Boxing Championships

Mary Kom is going to skip the Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 16 to 27. The six-time World Champion has decided to skip the event in order to focus on the World Championships to be held later in the year.

There will be a 20-member Indian woman's boxing team in the Asian Boxing Championship which consists World Championship Silver medallist Sonia Chahal along with former World Championships gold medallist Sarita Devi and former world junior champion Nikhat Zareen.

Out of 46 boxers, these boxers were selected on the basis of the three-day trial which was held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

After seven successful editions, the women's competition will be held simultaneously as the men at the Asian Championships for the very first time. In the last edition, the Indian women grabbed a total of seven medals which included one gold, one silver and five bronze.