Women's World Boxing Championships: Manisha Maun Upsets World Champion Dina Zholaman To Enter Quarterfinals

Indian boxer Manisha Maun defeated World Champion Dina Zholaman from Kazakhstan by an unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the quarter-finals of the Women's Bantam 54 kg category at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday. She had earlier qualified for the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Christina Cruz of the United States also by an unanimous decision at the KD Jhadav Hall in New Delhi.

The 21-year-old debutant, who began her 54 kg bout well, punched way above her weight and was in complete control throughout against the 36-year-old, who is a two-time World bronze medallist.

The experienced American did come back in the second round momentarily but the Haryana pugilist soon dented whatever advantage the American was trying to gain in the first few seconds.

Manisha did not allow any liberty to her opponent in the third round and went about landing straight ones and a couple of combination punches. She had then won the match by a (29-28, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26, 29-28) margin.