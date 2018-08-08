 
MC Mary Kom Recalls The Day She Won Bronze At The 2012 London Olympics

Updated: 08 August 2018 19:31 IST

Mary Kom had lost in the semi-final to settle for bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mary Kom is a five-time world champion © AFP

It was the year 2012 and India's hopes of a boxing medal at the London Olympics were riding on the country's first woman pugilist MC Mary Kom. After a fierce battle with eventual gold medal winner Nicola Adams, Mary Kom settled for a bronze medal on this day in 2012. Six years on, Mary Kom recalled that unforgettable moment and reminisced about it on her official Twitter account. "I love the winning, I can take the losing, but most of all I Love to play...Unforgettable day of my life. #olympicmedalist #London2012 #happytime #HappyDay #WorkHard #ProudIndian", she captioned on Twitter. Adams had dashed Mary Kom's hopes of making it to finals after she outclassed her Indian opponent 11-6 in the women's flyweight (51kg) semifinal.

Last week, the five-time world champion Mary Kom decided to opt out of the Indian boxing squad for the 2018 Asian Games. Instead of Mary, fellow Manipur star Sarjubala Devi will represent India in the women's 51 kilogram category at the Asiad. 

"Sarjubala Devi defeated Pinki Rani in the selection trial to take the final spot in the squad. Both the boxers had earned equal points and share of wins in the last two months and the trial was organised to finalize the last name in the squad," the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement on Friday. "Sarjubala Devi dominated in the trial match and won with rather ease to log in her name on the Asian Games roster."

Topics : Mary Kom Boxing
  • Mary Kom had won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics
  • Nicola Adams beat Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (51kg) semifinal
  • Mary has decided to opt out of the Asian Games 2018 Indian boxing squad
