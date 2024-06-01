Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after she registered a dominant victory over Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland to enter the 57kg quarterfinals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand. The 22-year-old, who dropped down from 60kg, out-punched Milisic through an unanimous decision (5-0) in the round of 16. With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the women's 57kg weight class, Jaismine will have to win her quarterfinal on Sunday to seal her passage to Paris Games and reclaim the 57kg quota for India.

Parveen Hooda had secured the 57kg quota at the 2023 Asian Games but was suspended for whereabout failure last month, forcing India to surrender the quota.

Jaismine, who had competed in the Asian Games and the first World qualifiers in 60kg, was allowed to compete in the 57kg event as she was listed as reserve for the tournament.

The bout began on a tentative note with both boxers trying to assess each other. Jaismine then showcased her technical superiority as she jabbed Milisic repeatedly.

The Swiss tried to retaliate but Jaismine used her long reach to maintain distance.

Jaismine used a combination of punches on a helpless Milisic as the Swiss was given a standing count. The bout resumed but it was clear which way the decision was going to go.

Sachin goes down in semis, to play Box-Off

In the men's 57kg, former youth world champion Sachin Siwach gave a good account of himself before going down 0-5 to Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the 57kg semifinal.

Sachin will, however, get another chance at securing an Olympic berth as the 57kg has three quotas on offer.

The two losing semifinalists will box-off with each other for the quota on Sunday.

Nishant Dev (71kg, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their passage to Paris.

Sachin tried hard but was no match for the Filipino boxer who was more aggressive and did not let the Indian settle down.

With Paalam on the offensive from the first second, Sachin was forced to defend.

The Filipino landed several power punches and Sachin lowering his guard did not help his cause as he was pummeled by Paalam.

The Indian was, however, able to land some scoring shots toward the end of the opening round to convince two judges.

Sachin went after Paalam a couple of times as the Filipino boxer slowed down. But after conserving energy he was back to striking the Indian. PTI APA UNG

