Amit Panghal Receives Hero's Welcome As He Returns From World Boxing Championships With Historic Silver. Watch

Updated: 23 September 2019 17:18 IST

Amit Panghal emerged as the first Indian male boxer to clinch a silver medal at World Boxing Championships. He got this distinction in the 52kg final.

Amit Panghal Receives Hero
Amit Panghal received a hero's welcome on his return to New Delhi. © Twitter

Amit Panghal received a hero's welcome on his return to New Delhi after clinching a historic silver medal at the recently concluded World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Amit Panghal emerged as the first Indian male boxer to clinch a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships. On his return to New Delhi, Amit Panghal was received by fans at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Watch Panghal's welcome here:

Panghal lost to 2016 Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the men's 52kg flyweight final of the World Boxing Championships.

In the historic final, Zoirov dominated from the outset of the bout as he landed his initial punches to perfection pushing Amit Panghal on the backfoot. The second round remained more of the same with Panghal playing defensively for most of the time.

The second seeded Panghal gave it his all but fell short when it came to connecting accurately. The Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist nonetheless achieved a historic feat.

India recorded six medals in the World Boxing Championships, which includes one silver and five bronze medals. Prior to World Boxing Championships 2019, India had four bronze medals claimed by Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Highlights
  • Panghal emerged as the first Indian male boxer to clinch a silver medal
  • Panghal received a hero's welcome on his return to New Delhi
  • Panghal lost to 2016 Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov
