India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India Aim To Seize Control
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India would eye quick wickets while Bangladesh would hope to take a sizeable lead on the third day of the second Test
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India would eye quick wickets while Bangladesh would hope to take a sizeable lead on the third day of the second Test. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation of being team's biggest game-changer with a scintillating 93 that put India in a commanding position for a series clean sweep. His innings formed the cornerstone of India's first innings score of 314. Shreyas Iyer got out for 87 off 105 balls. Riding on the 159-run fifth wicket stand between Pant and Iyer, India, who were tottering at 94 for four, India took a 87-run lead. At stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were seven for no loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed