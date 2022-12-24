India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India would eye quick wickets while Bangladesh would hope to take a sizeable lead on the third day of the second Test. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation of being team's biggest game-changer with a scintillating 93 that put India in a commanding position for a series clean sweep. His innings formed the cornerstone of India's first innings score of 314. Shreyas Iyer got out for 87 off 105 balls. Riding on the 159-run fifth wicket stand between Pant and Iyer, India, who were tottering at 94 for four, India took a 87-run lead. At stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were seven for no loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur

